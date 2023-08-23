Morocco's El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase world title

Morocco's El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase world title

The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre.

"After winning in Eugene last year, I am really proud to bring home another gold," said El Bakkali.

"I had great preparations for these championships but today's field was very strong with athletes like Lamecha.

"I came ready and prepared and believed I could win. This medal gives me additional motivation for the Olympic Games in Paris. I want to win there too," he added.

The 22-year-old Girma, who blazed to 7:52.11 at the Paris Diamond League on June 9 to break the 19-year-old world record, lost contact with El Bakkali over the final water jump en route to his third world silver in 8:05.44.

"I am satisfied with every single race against El Bakkali," Girma said. "I still aim to win gold at the World Championships or Olympic Games. Nothing has changed in my goals.

"Maybe I became even more motivated for next year. In any case, I continue fighting and dreaming about world gold."

Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot clipped a barrier and fell heading into the final lap but scrambled back to his feet and then overtook team mate Leonard Kipkemoi Bett to take a well-earned bronze in 8:11.98.

Athletics

