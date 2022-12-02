Moriyasu praises Japan's coolness under fire in second big upset

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:42 am

Related News

Moriyasu praises Japan's coolness under fire in second big upset

The Samurai Blue finished top of Group E and will play 2018 runners up Croatia in the next round, looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in six visits to the World Cup finals.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:42 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised the perseverance of his players after they stunned a second World Cup-winning nation in almost identical circumstances in the space of little more than a week to secure passage to the last 16 on Thursday.

The Samurai Blue endured intense pressure from Spain in the first half and went 1-0 down but two quickfire goals after the break gave them another famous victory to go with their upset of Germany.

"Spain are one of the best teams in the world and we knew before the game that this was going to be very difficult, and indeed it was," the enigmatic Moriyasu told reporters.

"But the players persisted and they persevered and they turned the tide of the game. Everybody was excited that we were able to play as one again.

"There were many fans who came all the way from Japan, as well as those that stayed at home. We are gifting this win to the people of Japan, and we are very happy about it."

Moriyasu came under fire for his timid tactics when Japan were beaten by Costa Rica in their second match to apparently give up the advantage of the upset of Germany.

Despite producing a carbon copy of his tactical changes against the Germans, including a move to a back three and bringing on Ritsu Doan to score the equaliser, Moriyasu shared the credit with his players.

"During training, we confirmed a few things and the players gave me some ideas," he added. "We decided that we were going to defend and try to counter attack ... it was a choice of all of us collectively."

The Samurai Blue finished top of Group E and will play 2018 runners up Croatia in the next round, looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in six visits to the World Cup finals.

With Germany beating Costa Rica 4-2 near the end of the other Group E match, a late equaliser for Spain would have sent Japan out of the tournament.

For Moriyasu, that triggered memories of what the Japanese call the "Tragedy of Doha", a late equaliser from Iraq in the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup that deprived a Japan team including the now coach of a first trip to the finals.

"With a minute to go, I was thinking about the 'Tragedy of Doha' but exactly at that time, the players came aggressively to challenge for the ball," Moriyasu said.

"I could feel that the times have changed. These players are playing in a new age of Japanese football."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Hajime Moriyasu / Japan Football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

28m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill