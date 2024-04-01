More trouble for Bangladesh after losing 3 wickets before lunch on day 3

Sports

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 12:51 pm

Related News

More trouble for Bangladesh after losing 3 wickets before lunch on day 3

Bangladesh managed to score 60 runs in the 26 overs that they batted and lost the wickets of Taijul, Zakir and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 12:51 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Zakir Hasan and nightwatcher Taijul Islam batted out the first hour of the third day's play without many hassles to give Bangladesh some hopes to fight back in the Chattogram Test. But three wickets in the second hour of the session only put the hosts in further trouble. 

Bangladesh managed to score 60 runs in the 26 overs that they batted and lost the wickets of Taijul, Zakir and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Sri Lanka have dominated that second hour with Vishwa Fernando in-seamers uprooting the stumps of overnight batters Zakir Hasan and Taijul Islam, while Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed captain Shanto.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Zakir was the first to depart after reaching his fifty. He bagged 54 ff 104 deliveries before getting undone by Fernando. Shanto gifted his wicket away, again in the Test series, at midwicket scoring just 1.

Taijul soon departed in the next over after a resilient 22-run innings from 61 balls. 

Bangladesh's two most experienced batters in the side - Mominul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan - are in the middle now and the onus will have to be on them to ensure they bridge the gap.

The hosts still trail by 416 runs and while needing 217 more runs to avoid follow-on.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs SL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

4h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

19h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

1h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

2h | Videos
Cocoa prices spiked

Cocoa prices spiked

4h | Videos
Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

17h | Videos