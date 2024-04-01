More trouble for Bangladesh after losing 3 wickets before lunch on day 3

Zakir Hasan and nightwatcher Taijul Islam batted out the first hour of the third day's play without many hassles to give Bangladesh some hopes to fight back in the Chattogram Test. But three wickets in the second hour of the session only put the hosts in further trouble.

Bangladesh managed to score 60 runs in the 26 overs that they batted and lost the wickets of Taijul, Zakir and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Sri Lanka have dominated that second hour with Vishwa Fernando in-seamers uprooting the stumps of overnight batters Zakir Hasan and Taijul Islam, while Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed captain Shanto.

Zakir was the first to depart after reaching his fifty. He bagged 54 ff 104 deliveries before getting undone by Fernando. Shanto gifted his wicket away, again in the Test series, at midwicket scoring just 1.

Taijul soon departed in the next over after a resilient 22-run innings from 61 balls.

Bangladesh's two most experienced batters in the side - Mominul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan - are in the middle now and the onus will have to be on them to ensure they bridge the gap.

The hosts still trail by 416 runs and while needing 217 more runs to avoid follow-on.