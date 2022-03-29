More Covid cases in Australia squad in Pakistan

Sports

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

More Covid cases in Australia squad in Pakistan

Wicketkeeper Inglis tested positive on Monday, while spinner Ashton Agar and team physio Brendan Wilson failed tests on Tuesday. All other players and staff tested negative, Cricket Australia said.

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:34 pm
More Covid cases in Australia squad in Pakistan

Australian cricketers Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan ahead of four white-ball internationals in Lahore over the next week, leaving the tourists facing a potential player shortage.

Wicketkeeper Inglis tested positive on Monday, while spinner Ashton Agar and team physio Brendan Wilson failed tests on Tuesday. All other players and staff tested negative, Cricket Australia said.

All three must isolate for five days, effectively ruling the players out of the one-day matches on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The sole Twenty20 international follows next Tuesday.

Matthew Renshaw has been called up as batting cover but he must isolate for three days once he gets to Pakistan.

Mitch Marsh is also unavailable for Tuesday's opening one-dayer because of a hip injury, leaving Australia with only 13 players available for the contest at Gaddafi Stadium.

All-rounder Marsh injured his left hip flexor in training but scans revealed a low-grade issue and CA said it was hoped he might still play a part in the rest of the tour.

Test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell will be absent from the white-ball leg of the tour for various reasons.

Australia won the three-test series 1-0.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

5h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

6h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

7h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

26m | Videos
These animals spend their lives with same partner

These animals spend their lives with same partner

31m | Videos
Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy