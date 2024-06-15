Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper Sarkic dies aged 26

Sports

AFP
15 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 04:03 pm

Related News

Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper Sarkic dies aged 26

The Montenegro Football Association said he "died suddenly early this morning", calling him a "beloved member of the 'Brave Falcons', an eternally smiling guy."

AFP
15 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 04:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, his club and national football association announced on Saturday.

The Montenegro Football Association said he "died suddenly early this morning", calling him a "beloved member of the 'Brave Falcons', an eternally smiling guy."

Grimsby-born Sarkic played nine times for Montenegro. He made his debut against Belarus in 2019 and started in goal in a friendly against Belgium on June 5.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His twin brother Oliver is a midfielder with Montenegrin champions Decic Tuzi.

He started his club career in the youth academy at Anderlecht before moving to Aston Villa in 2015.

He had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford and Havant & Waterlooville in England, and Livingston in Scotland, before joining Wolves in 2020. After further loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke, he moved to Millwall.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26," his English Championship club said in a statement.

"Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023."

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time."

The Montenegro football federation echoed the sentiment.

"In the jersey of that iconic London club, he left a mark, which was yet to become part of a bigger and more beautiful story. Premature death stopped that and caused great pain to the Sarkic family."

Football

Montenegro / Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

8h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

39m | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

4h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

6h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

8h | Videos