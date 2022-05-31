Mominul wants to quit Test captaincy

Much has been talked about Mominul Haque's recent batting performance, and his captaincy as well. Just like his batting, his captaincy has been called into question in recent times.

But the left-arm batter has decided to step down from Test captaincy.

After a meeting with the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon on Tuesday, Mominul made it clear that he no longer wants to be the captain of the Test team.

Nazmul Hassan Papon had an emergency meeting with the cricketers and coaching staff soon after the Mirpur Test a few days back. Later he revealed that he had a short discussion with Mominul too, but he will have a long detailed discussion with the Tigers' Test skipper on his future.

Papon had a much-awaited discussion with Mominul on Tuesday where the latter was asked to continue with Test captaincy. But Mominul thinks now is the time for someone else to take up the role.

But he further stated that the ultimate decision will come from the BCB.

After the meeting, Mominul told the journalists, "I just said (to the board president) that currently, I am not being able to inspire the team as a captain. I think at the moment it will be better to have someone else as the captain. I have said what I think and now it's up to them what they decide."

When asked about the BCB president's reaction, the Test captain said, "He hasn't said much. I said that I needed a break to focus more on the batting. There is a board meeting in a few days and that's where a decision will be made."

Mominul mentioned that his decision wasn't influenced by anyone or any factor. "When you play well, you can inspire the team no matter what the result is," he said. "Now I am not performing, the team is not performing. It's a tough time to be a captain. To be honest, it's better not to stay as captain at the moment."

"I feel if I can focus a little bit more on my batting, the team will be benefitted," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan might be appointed the captain of the Test team if Mominul steps down. When asked about the possible replacement, Mominul opted to remain tight-lipped.

"I think they will decide. I didn't suggest any name. I have said what I had to say. The rest is now up to the BCB. They will make a decision in the board meeting," said Mominul.

Mominul was appointed the captain of the Test team after Shakib Al Hasan was banned from international cricket for a year in 2019. In 17 Tests, Mominul led Bangladesh to victory three times. Under him, Bangladesh lost 12 Tests and drew two.