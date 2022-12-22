Mominul, Shakib look to rebuild after early fall of openers

Sports

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 11:42 am

Related News

Mominul, Shakib look to rebuild after early fall of openers

Shakib Al Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque (23*) then safely negotiated the rest of the morning session after the fall of the openers.

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 11:42 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Asked to bowl first in the second Test of the series, India sent both Bangladesh's openers - Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto - in the opening session of the match. But Bangladesh won't be disappointed with the score of 82 for two.

Shakib Al Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque (23*) then safely negotiated the rest of the morning session after the fall of the openers.

India made a surprising call of dropping Kuldeep Yadav, player of the match during the first Test, in favour of the extra pace option of Jaydev Unadkat, thus giving the latter a first Test cap since 2010. 

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first after which Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav kept the openers on their toes. 

Both players then fell within three balls of each other, with Unadkat getting the breakthrough for India with his first ever Test wicket to get Zakir (15) Ashwin then got Shanto (24) off the second ball of the next over.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

13h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

4h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

16h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

17h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

18h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

20h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI