Mominul, Shakib look to rebuild after early fall of openers

Asked to bowl first in the second Test of the series, India sent both Bangladesh's openers - Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto - in the opening session of the match. But Bangladesh won't be disappointed with the score of 82 for two.

Shakib Al Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque (23*) then safely negotiated the rest of the morning session after the fall of the openers.

India made a surprising call of dropping Kuldeep Yadav, player of the match during the first Test, in favour of the extra pace option of Jaydev Unadkat, thus giving the latter a first Test cap since 2010.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first after which Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav kept the openers on their toes.

Both players then fell within three balls of each other, with Unadkat getting the breakthrough for India with his first ever Test wicket to get Zakir (15) Ashwin then got Shanto (24) off the second ball of the next over.