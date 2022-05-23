Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo

Sports

BSS
23 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo

"I don't think he (Mominul) is off form. He is not getting runs. He looked really good when I watched him in the nets even this morning. His positions are really good. He is out of runs, not out of form," Domingo said here today.

BSS
23 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:49 pm
Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo backed Mominul to get back to amongst runs very soon, saying that the Test captain is not out of form, rather he is out of runs at this moment.

Mominul extended his lean streak to six consecutive single-digit scores when he was caught behind off Fernando for 9 in the sixth over in the first innings of Bangladesh on the opening day of second Test against Sri Lanka. This was his 11th single digit score in the last 14 innings.

Domingo said he found no problems in Mominul's technique as the captain looked 'really good' in the net.

"I don't think he (Mominul) is off form. He is not getting runs. He looked really good when I watched him in the nets even this morning. His positions are really good. He is out of runs, not out of form," Domingo said here today.

"He has a fantastic record. He has the most Test hundreds for Bangladesh, in 51 matches. Mushfiq got his ninth in his 82nd Test. Mominul knows how to get runs. All players go through slumps in form. As coach, it is your job to support those players who lose a bit of confidence and belief. Make sure that they get out of their slump," he added.

Domingo reminded everyone that Mominul had a knock of 88 in New Zealand which helped Bangladesh get a memorable victory.

"Four Tests ago he got an unbelievable 80-odd in New Zealand. It set up the game that we won. It is not a long time ago. No player gets runs in every single game. There's a big score around the corner for him," he remarked.

Domingo also backed Najmul Hossain Shanto who kept continuing to be out on single digit figure.

"Shanto will probably be the first to admit that it wasn't his best shot. He is a tighter player than that. He has a lot of learning to do in the international cricket," Domingo said.

Reminding Liton's slump, Domingo said Shanto also has the potential to be a future of Bangladesh like Liton.

"I think he can be a fantastic player for Bangladesh. People must remember there were a lot of questions asked about Litton's ability. He is now averaging nearly forty," he said.

"Batting at the top-order is never easy, against the new ball under a little bit pressure. But I know he is a quality player."

Cricket

Mominul Haque / Russell Domingo / Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

12h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

9h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

4h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

5h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

6h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature