Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo backed Mominul to get back to amongst runs very soon, saying that the Test captain is not out of form, rather he is out of runs at this moment.

Mominul extended his lean streak to six consecutive single-digit scores when he was caught behind off Fernando for 9 in the sixth over in the first innings of Bangladesh on the opening day of second Test against Sri Lanka. This was his 11th single digit score in the last 14 innings.

Domingo said he found no problems in Mominul's technique as the captain looked 'really good' in the net.

"I don't think he (Mominul) is off form. He is not getting runs. He looked really good when I watched him in the nets even this morning. His positions are really good. He is out of runs, not out of form," Domingo said here today.

"He has a fantastic record. He has the most Test hundreds for Bangladesh, in 51 matches. Mushfiq got his ninth in his 82nd Test. Mominul knows how to get runs. All players go through slumps in form. As coach, it is your job to support those players who lose a bit of confidence and belief. Make sure that they get out of their slump," he added.

Domingo reminded everyone that Mominul had a knock of 88 in New Zealand which helped Bangladesh get a memorable victory.

"Four Tests ago he got an unbelievable 80-odd in New Zealand. It set up the game that we won. It is not a long time ago. No player gets runs in every single game. There's a big score around the corner for him," he remarked.

Domingo also backed Najmul Hossain Shanto who kept continuing to be out on single digit figure.

"Shanto will probably be the first to admit that it wasn't his best shot. He is a tighter player than that. He has a lot of learning to do in the international cricket," Domingo said.

Reminding Liton's slump, Domingo said Shanto also has the potential to be a future of Bangladesh like Liton.

"I think he can be a fantastic player for Bangladesh. People must remember there were a lot of questions asked about Litton's ability. He is now averaging nearly forty," he said.

"Batting at the top-order is never easy, against the new ball under a little bit pressure. But I know he is a quality player."