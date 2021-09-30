Mominul, Mushfiq star in 'A' team's victory over HP squad

Sports

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:35 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Skipper Mominul Haque and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh 'A' team win their second One Day match against High-Performance (HP) squad by 30 runs on Thursday in Chattogram. 

Skipper Mominul Haque starred for the 'A' team as he scored a brilliant 128 off 121 deliveries with 11 fours and two maximums. Mushfiqur Rahim picked up yet another half-century in consecutive matches. 

Mominul built a 154-run opening stand from 29.1 overs with Nazmul Hossain Shanto who scored 67 from 85 balls. Shanto hit only two fours and two sixes in his innings. Rejaur Rahman broke the partnership. Mushfiq came on to bat at no.3 and built a 98-run partnership with the skipper before Mominul got out for 128. 

'A' team were 252 for 2 after 41 overs when Mominul was dismissed. But they could add only 70 more runs in the last nine overs and lost five more wickets. 

HP team's Rejaur Rahman was the star of the bowling show as he picked up four wickets for 42. Ruhel Mia and T20 World Cup reserve Aminul Islam Biplob picked up a wicket each but they both were pretty expensive giving away more than seven runs per over.

Chasing down 323 seemed on the cards as U-19 World Cup winners, Tanzid Hossain Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon, started brilliantly for the HP team. They put on a 136-run opening partnership in just 21 overs before Emon got out for a quickfire 77. Tamim scored 86 from 102 balls. Apart from these two, another World Cup winner, Tawhid Hridoy scored 49 but the HP team were still short of the target. 

Rubel Hossain picked up three wickets for the 'A' team but he was a tad expensive. Spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi picked up a brace each. 

HP team eventually stopped on 292 for 9 after 50 overs and lost the match by 30 runs. 

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / Mominul Haque / Bangladesh Cricket A Team

