Mominul to lead Bangladesh 'A' against HP team

Mominul Haque will lead the 'A' side, BCB confirmed through a press release.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad of the A-team which will play a series against the High Performance team in Chattogram. 

Mominul Haque will lead the 'A' side, BCB confirmed through a press release.

All the matches of the series will be played at ZACS, Chattogram.

The likes of Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will feature in the 'A' team while Imrul Kayes will be available for the one-day matches only.

Five pacers have been included in the side. 

A total of five matches - three one-day and two four-day matches - will be played among the two sides.

The series will begin with a four-day match on September 16 and the second four-day game will begin on September 23. 

The three one-day matches will be played on September 30, October 2 and 4 respectively.  

The Bangladesh A-Team will travel to Chattogram on 12 September.

Squad:

1. Mominul Haque (Captain)

2. Mohammad Saif Hasan

3. Shadman Islam

4. Najmul Hossain Shanto

5. Yasir Ali Chowdhury

6. Md Mithun

7. Irfan Sukkur

8. Mehidy Hassan Miraz

9. Nayeem Hasan

10. Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury

11. Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi

12. Khaled Ahmed

13. Kamrul Islam Rabbi

14. Shohidul Islam

15. Imrul Kayes (One Day Matches Only)

Cricket

Bangladesh A-team / Bangladesh cricket / Mominul Haque

