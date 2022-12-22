Mominul anchors Bangladesh innings with fifty as India pick regular wickets at other end

Asked to bowl first in the second Test of the series, India sent half of the Bangladesh batters back in the pavilion by tea (184/5). But the good news for them is that Mominul Haque, back in the side, has been in good form.

Shakib Al Hasan (16) played an inexplicable shot to get out in the first ball of the afternoon session. Mushfiqur Rahim (26) looked a class apart during his stay in the crease but Jaydev Unadkat bowled an absolute peach to get him out caught behind.

Litton Das (25) hit two fours and a six but R Ashwin's stroke of genius saw him getting out.

India kept a check on the Bangladesh innings with wickets at regular intervals. Mominul Haque (65*) shook off his dismal form to score a half-century and kept the hosts' innings afloat.

He took the attack to the opposition, increasing his scoring rate as he got closer to his half century. Mominul struck up partnerships with captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim and now has Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4*).

India made a surprising call of dropping Kuldeep Yadav, player of the match during the first Test, in favour of the extra pace option of Jaydev Unadkat, thus giving the latter a first Test cap since 2010.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first after which Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav kept the openers on their toes.

Both players then fell within three balls of each other, with Unadkat getting the breakthrough for India with his first ever Test wicket to get Zakir (15) Ashwin then got Shanto (24) off the second ball of the next over.