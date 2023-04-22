Mohit Sharma show seals thrilling Gujarat win despite Rahul fifty

Sports

With 12 required in the final six deliveries, discarded India pacer Mohit Sharma bowled an excellent over as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost four wickets and managed just four runs in it. 

Just when you thought nothing could beat Rinku Singh's final over heroics, Gujarat Titans (GT) was involved in yet another last over thriller, the only difference being them ending up on the winning side this time around. 

With 12 required in the final six deliveries, discarded India pacer Mohit Sharma bowled an excellent over as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost four wickets and managed just four runs in it. 

The clinical show by Mohit saw Lucknow reach 128/7 in 20 overs and fell seven run short of the 136-run target. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda were the batters dismissed. 

The first two were caught in the deep, while the final two returned to pavilion after failing to complete the much-needed double. If we look at the chase, LSG's opening pair of Rahul and Kyle Mayers gave them a solid start. 

The duo added 55 runs for the opening wicket before Rashid Khan cleaned up Mayers for 24(19). Krunal Pandya then joined the chase and added 51 runs with the LSG skipper for the second wicket before getting out for run a ball 23. 

Nicholas Pooran was then removed shortly for 1(7). Earlier, LSG bowlers put up a phenomenal show as Gujarat could only manage 135/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Shubman Gill fell for 0, following which Wriddhiman Saha along with skipper Hardik Pandya added 68 runs for the second wicket, before the wicketkeeper-batter fell for 47(37). 

Hardik scored 66(50) before getting out to Stoinis in the final over. If we look at LSG bowlers, Krunal scalped two wickets and conceded just 16 runs in his full quota. Stoinis also scalped two, both of which came in the final over, and gave 20 runs in his 3 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra picked one wicket each.

 

