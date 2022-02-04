Mohammad Shahzad given demerit point for smoking on the field ahead of Dhaka's match against Comilla

Minister Dhaka batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been given an official warning for breaching Level 1 of the BCB Code of Conduct on Friday (04 February).

The Afghanistan international was spotted smoking on the field of play and was found to be in breach of Article 2.20 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game'.



In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shahzad.



The incident occurred when the start of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 match between Minister Dhaka and Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was being delayed by rain. The match was eventually called off because of inclement weather.



The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.



On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Mahfuzur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Mozahid Swapam levelled the charge.



Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.