Mohammad Shahzad given demerit point for smoking on the field ahead of Dhaka's match against Comilla

Sports

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 11:12 pm

Related News

Mohammad Shahzad given demerit point for smoking on the field ahead of Dhaka's match against Comilla

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 11:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Minister Dhaka batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been given an official warning for breaching Level 1 of the BCB Code of Conduct on Friday (04 February).

The Afghanistan international was spotted smoking on the field of play and was found to be in breach of Article 2.20 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game'.
 
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shahzad.
 
The incident occurred when the start of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 match between Minister Dhaka and Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was being delayed by rain. The match was eventually called off because of inclement weather.
 
The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.
 
On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Mahfuzur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Mozahid Swapam levelled the charge.
 
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Cricket

Mohammad Shahzad / Minister Group Dhaka / Comilla Victorians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Joe Rogan on Spotify saga quickly descended into an all-or-nothing online fight between “anti-misinformation” and “pro-free speech” camps. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Rogan shows we are trapped in Spotify's cage

11h | Panorama
Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

12h | Food
For nearly 64 years, prominent Bangladeshi journalist Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in this house in Old Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Begum bari became a shooting spot

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

8h | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks