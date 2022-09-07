Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as no. 1 T20I batter

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 04:24 pm

Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as no. 1 T20I batter

Rizwan has been in terrific form in the ongoing Asia Cup, leading the pack with 192 runs from 3 matches.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has become the new No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, displacing his compatriot and captain Babar Azam at the top of the charts. Rizwan has been in terrific form in the ongoing Asia Cup, leading the pack with 192 runs from 3 matches.

Rizwan was Pakistan's main man with the bat in their matches against Hong Kong and India, scoring 78* and 71 respectively in their consecutive victories. His performances have seen him gain one spot, overtaking Babar who has endured a poor run in the tournament thus far. 

In other big movements in the batting chart, Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has gained one spot to move up to No.8, after his decent run in the Asia Cup. Nissanka has notched up scores of 20, 35 and 52 in his last three innings, with his latest performance helping Sri Lanka beat India in a Super Four clash.

