Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan's new white-ball captain ahead of Australia series

Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as Pakistan's new white-ball captain, with his first assignment being the ODI and T20I series against Australia starting 4 November.

The squad welcomes back Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, all of whom missed the recent Test series against England. However, none of these players, including Rizwan, will participate in the subsequent ODI and T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Salman Ali Agha is included in all four white-ball squads for the away tours. Notably absent are Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, who missed out on central contracts and squad selections. Despite this, Mohammad Hasnain's standout performance in the Champions One-Day Cup has secured him a place in all four squads. Shadab Khan has been dropped, replaced by left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem in the T20I squads, while off-spin allrounder Qasim Akram will join the Zimbabwe T20I squad.

Pakistan Shaheens' wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris has been left out of all squads, with Haseebullah Khan, who played a single T20I in New Zealand in January, included in all four. Saim Ayub, known for his T20 prowess, will only feature in the ODI squads after a lean run in T20Is.

The ODI series against Australia marks Pakistan's return to the format since their World Cup campaign in India a year ago, initiating a busy schedule leading up to the Champions Trophy in February, the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup. Following the Australia and Zimbabwe ODIs, Pakistan will play white-ball series against South Africa and a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa in Multan before the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan Squads for Australia Tour (4-18 November)

ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem, Usman Khan