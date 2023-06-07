Moeen Ali out of Test retirement to join England Ashes squad

All-rounder Moeen Ali came out of Test retirement on Wednesday to bolster the England squad for the first two Tests of the Ashes.

Moeen was invited to join the squad earlier this week after first-choice spinner Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back and was ruled out of the series.

Moeen, who turns 36 during next week's first Test at his home ground of Edgbaston, has agreed to return to red-ball cricket for the first time in almost two years.

"We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket," said Rob Key, managing director for England men's cricket.

"Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again.

"His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

Moeen has 64 Test caps, 195 wickets and has hit five Test centuries.

The first Test begins on June 16.