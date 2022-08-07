Moeen Ali fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule

Sports

Reuters
07 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 02:52 pm

Related News

Moeen Ali fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule

"At the moment it's not sustainable, in my opinion," Moeen said on the sidelines of The Hundred, where he is leading Birmingham Phoenix. "Something has to be done because I fear losing the 50-over format in a couple of years because it's almost like the long, boring one, the 50 overs is just in the middle - there's no importance given to it at the moment."

Reuters
07 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 02:52 pm
Moeen Ali fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has warned that other players could follow teammate Ben Stokes in quitting one-day internationals and that the format could become completely obsolete if nothing is done to fix the game's hectic calendar.

Stokes, England's test captain, announced his shock retirement from 50-over cricket at the age 31 last month, citing an "unsustainable" schedule that has come under strain because of the emergence of franchise-based Twenty20 leagues.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) insistence on staging one global event every year has further added to that workload.

"At the moment it's not sustainable, in my opinion," Moeen said on the sidelines of The Hundred, where he is leading Birmingham Phoenix. "Something has to be done because I fear losing the 50-over format in a couple of years because it's almost like the long, boring one... the 50 overs is just in the middle - there's no importance given to it at the moment."

Other England players such as Jos Buttler and Joe Root have also voiced their concerns about scheduling while India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the relevance of the format.

"International cricket in all three formats is by far the best cricket to play," added Moeen, who quit test cricket last year. "But I do worry there are so many tournaments out there that players are retiring more now - and you'll see more retiring soon - because of overlapping schedules."

The ICC this week said it hoped to retain the sport's all-format players despite mounting criticism, with chief executive Geoff Allardice stressing that most players still had ambitions to play in World Cups and ICC events.

Cricket

Moeen Ali / ODI Cricket / icc / The Hundred

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla