Mixed game for Mustafiz as Delhi Capitals lose fourth straight game

Mustafizur Rahman had a mixed outing in his first match for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as his team lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets after a last-over thriller.

Mustafiz picked up one wicket conceding 38 runs but it was his spell at the death that brought Delhi Capitals back into the game.

The Bangladesh pacer came on to bowl the second over as Mumbai was chasing a stiff 173. He gave away 13 runs in his first over and was removed from the bowling attack. He returned to the attack in the 15th over when MI was already cruising. They were just 52 runs away having six overs and nine wickets in hand and this is where Mustafiz showed his magic.

He conceded only two runs to turn the game to its head. MI lost two wickets in the next over and the game was on.

Mustafiz conceded eight runs in his third over but picked up the wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma who bagged 65 off 44 balls.

But he failed to end things on a high conceding two maximums in the final deliveries of the 19th over to all but hand the match to Mumbai.

Mumbai got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan adding 71 runs for the opening wicket. A mix-up then got rid of Ishan for 31(26).

Following his dismissal, Rohit along with Tilak Varma added a crucial 68 runs for the second wicket, before Mukesh Kumar opened the contest yet again in the 16th over. The pacer removed Tilak for 41(29) and then removed Suryakumar Yadav for a first-ball duck.

Rohit, who scored his first half-century in 25 innings in the competition, was dismissed in the next over for 65(45) with wicketkeeper Abishek Porel grabbing a spectacular catch off a brilliant Mustafiz delivery.

Following his dismissal Tim David and Cameron Green took Mumbai home in the final ball of the match.

Earlier, Axar Patel played a sensational 25-ball 54 to bail Delhi out of danger after they were reduced to 98/5. Apart from him, David Warner hit yet another half-century before getting out for 51(47).

Meanwhile, Mumbai did an exceptional job in the death overs and picked the final five batters in 10 balls. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla shared three wickets each.