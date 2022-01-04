Mithun smashes maiden FC double hundred in BCL final against South Zone

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 05:37 pm

Opening the innings for Central Zone, Mithun bagged 206 runs facing 306 balls. He struck 27 fours and three maximums in his brilliant innings that lasted 484 minutes.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Mohammad Mithun smashed his maiden FC double hundred on the third day of the ongoing BCL Final against BCB South Zone at Mirpur today. He has more than a hundred First-Class (FC) matches under his belt and bagged a number of centuries already. But the right-handed batter never reached the double hundred mark in his career before.

Opening the innings for Central Zone, Mithun bagged 206 runs facing 306 balls. He struck 27 fours and three maximums in his brilliant innings that lasted 484 minutes.

Mithun previously scored 13 centuries in 112 FC matches, 186 being his best.

He was not having a great time in the ongoing BCL thus far. He failed to score even a half-century in the six innings that he batted. But he chose the bigger stage to turn things around after promoting himself to the opening slot.

Central Zone were having a nightmare in the final. After South Zone scored 387 in their first innings, South Zone were struggling at one point losing 4 wickets for only 16 runs. 

He and the skipper Shuvagata Hom then built a 283-run partnership for the fifth wicket to guide their team to safety. 

Shuvagata meanwhile scored a brilliant 116 from 219 balls. He struck 12 boundaries in his innings. 

Wicketkeeper batter Zaker Ali scored a fifty before Central Zone were finally bundled out for 438 securing a lead of 51 runs. 

 All-rounder Farhad Reza and pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi bagged 4 wickets each. 

South Zone ended the third day on 43 for 1, still trailing by 8 runs. 

South Zone are the current champions of the tournament. 

