Mithun, Shuvagata lead Central Zone's recovery at the end of day 2 in BCL final

Sports

BSS
03 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

Mithun, Shuvagata lead Central Zone's recovery at the end of day 2 in BCL final

Mithun brought up his century and remained unbeaten on 102 while captain Shuvagata Hom was on 67 as they combined for a 168-run for the fifth wicket stand after Central Zone were reduced to a precarious 16-4.  

BSS
03 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:26 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

Opener Mohammad Mithun and skipper Shuvagata Hom helped Walton Central Zone recover from a shaky start to give BCB South Zone a strong reply in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.  

Mithun brought up his century and remained unbeaten on 102 while captain Shuvagata Hom was on 67 as they combined for a 168-run for the fifth wicket stand after Central Zone were reduced to a precarious 16-4.  

Thanks to their effort, Central Zone ended the second day of five-day final on 184-4 after South Zone were bowled out for 387 in their first innings. Central Zone are now trailing by 203 runs.  

Resuming the day on 261-5, South Zone were driven Zakir Hasan who went on to score 107 not out. He and skipper Farhad Reza shared 119-run for sixth wicket stand to keep the side's nose ahead. Reza blasted 71 off 67, hitting nine fours and three sixes.   

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

But after the dismissal of Reza, no one could support Zakir as South Zone lost wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed 5-101 for South Zone while Shuvagata Hom took 3-51.  

However, Reza gave the South Zone a dreamy start when Central Zone came to reply. He displayed a terrific swing bowling effort to leave Central Zone at ignominious 16-4.   

But Mithun and Shuvagata resisted and kept the side on course to earn a lead.

Cricket

Mohammad Mithun / Shuvagata Hom / Bangladesh Cricket League / Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League / BCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

4h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

6h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

3h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

3h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

22h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report