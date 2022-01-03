Mithun, Shuvagata lead Central Zone's recovery at the end of day 2 in BCL final

Opener Mohammad Mithun and skipper Shuvagata Hom helped Walton Central Zone recover from a shaky start to give BCB South Zone a strong reply in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Mithun brought up his century and remained unbeaten on 102 while captain Shuvagata Hom was on 67 as they combined for a 168-run for the fifth wicket stand after Central Zone were reduced to a precarious 16-4.

Thanks to their effort, Central Zone ended the second day of five-day final on 184-4 after South Zone were bowled out for 387 in their first innings. Central Zone are now trailing by 203 runs.

Resuming the day on 261-5, South Zone were driven Zakir Hasan who went on to score 107 not out. He and skipper Farhad Reza shared 119-run for sixth wicket stand to keep the side's nose ahead. Reza blasted 71 off 67, hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

But after the dismissal of Reza, no one could support Zakir as South Zone lost wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed 5-101 for South Zone while Shuvagata Hom took 3-51.

However, Reza gave the South Zone a dreamy start when Central Zone came to reply. He displayed a terrific swing bowling effort to leave Central Zone at ignominious 16-4.

But Mithun and Shuvagata resisted and kept the side on course to earn a lead.