Mithun, Shuvagata lead Central Zone's recovery at the end of day 2 in BCL final
Mithun brought up his century and remained unbeaten on 102 while captain Shuvagata Hom was on 67 as they combined for a 168-run for the fifth wicket stand after Central Zone were reduced to a precarious 16-4.
Opener Mohammad Mithun and skipper Shuvagata Hom helped Walton Central Zone recover from a shaky start to give BCB South Zone a strong reply in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Thanks to their effort, Central Zone ended the second day of five-day final on 184-4 after South Zone were bowled out for 387 in their first innings. Central Zone are now trailing by 203 runs.
Resuming the day on 261-5, South Zone were driven Zakir Hasan who went on to score 107 not out. He and skipper Farhad Reza shared 119-run for sixth wicket stand to keep the side's nose ahead. Reza blasted 71 off 67, hitting nine fours and three sixes.
But after the dismissal of Reza, no one could support Zakir as South Zone lost wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed 5-101 for South Zone while Shuvagata Hom took 3-51.
However, Reza gave the South Zone a dreamy start when Central Zone came to reply. He displayed a terrific swing bowling effort to leave Central Zone at ignominious 16-4.
But Mithun and Shuvagata resisted and kept the side on course to earn a lead.