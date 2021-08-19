Mithun dropped from T20 squad for NZ series; Musfiq, Liton return

Sports

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:58 pm

Opener Tamim Iqbal will miss another series due to injury.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 19-member squad for the five-match T20I series 2021 against New Zealand.

Only Mohammad Mithun has been dropped from the squad that outplayed Australia earlier this month. 

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Kumar Das missed the Australia series due to Covid protocols but now they are back along with leg-spinning all-rounder Aminul Islam Biplob.

Opener Tamim Iqbal will miss another series due to injury. He's currently undergoing the rehabilitation process and BCB suggests he waits another month to completely recover from the injury. 

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on 24 August.  The series will be the last opportunity for Bangladesh to test their players ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts on October 17.

The series will start on September 1 and end on September 10. All the matches will be at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

New Zealand have named a second-tier side for the upcoming tour citing bio-bubble fatigue of the players ahead of the T20 World Cup. 

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman,  Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain.

