Mitchell says Himalayan fog that stopped World Cup match was a 'wonderful thing'

The thick cloud descended on the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium from the nearby snow-capped peaks as India were chasing down New Zealand's 273.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell said the blanket of Himalayan fog which stopped play in Sunday's Cricket World Cup match against India at Dharamsala was "a wonderful thing".

The thick cloud descended on the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium from the nearby snow-capped peaks as India were chasing down New Zealand's 273.

India were 100-2 in 15.4 overs at the time when the umpires took the players off the field for a stoppage which lasted around 10 minutes.

"It was strange, wasn't it? I have experienced it before in first class cricket in Karori Park in Wellington when the fog came in," said Mitchell.

"So yeah, this game continues to provide wonderful things, doesn't it? It was an amazing experience, that's for sure."

Mitchell made 130 for New Zealand but India came out on top, overhauling their target with 12 balls to spare to clinch a fifth win in five games at the World Cup and stay comfortably on course for the semi-finals.

The Dharamsala venue, which sits at an altitude of around 1,400m (4,700 feet), was at the centre of controversy at the start of the World Cup due to its sandy outfield.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said his star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman could have suffered a serious injury when his knee jarred in the ground as he dived while fielding in the game against Bangladesh.

England skipper Jos Buttler admitted the outfield was "poor".

On Sunday, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets in the win against New Zealand, said ground staff were doing all they could to produce a decent surface.

"There is no complaint because it was the same for both the teams," said man of the match Shami.

"We cannot say anything to the groundsman because he is helpless, it's his job, he tries very hard.

"In India and abroad, there are up and downs. Sometimes they play on wet grounds. Sometimes we play on dry grounds. No complaints."

