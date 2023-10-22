Mitchell hits hundred but Shami fifer keeps New Zealand to 273 against India

Sports

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:37 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Daryl Mitchell's maiden World Cup hundred guided New Zealand to 273 against India in a marquee clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Mitchell hit his fifth ODI hundred and got great support from the in-form Rachin Ravindra who notched up yet another hundred. Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul, though, prevented New Zealand from scoring more runs.

Mitchell struck nine boundaries and five sixes in his masterful 130.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chosen to bowl first, making it the fifth consecutive game in which India will chase. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept New Zealand pinned in the first five overs, with the latter dismissing the dangerous Devon Conway in the fourth over. 

The Indian seamers were relentless in the first 10 overs and Mohammed Shami went on to dismiss Will Young with his first ball of the match in that period. 

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell then steadied the BlackCaps' innings. They then put pressure back on India by attacking the spinners, particularly Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep ended up conceding 32 runs in his first three overs.

India were forced to use up all of Jadeja's overs, with the spinner bowling 10 overs on the trot and ending with figures of 0/48. ndia are without a sixth bowling option, having decided to drop Shardul Thakur to include Shami and Suryakumar Yadav in place of the injured Hardik Pandya. 

The partnership between the pair eventually went past 150 when Bumrah dropped Mitchell at the boundary and the ball went over for four. The pain finally ended for India in the 34th over with Shami dismissing Ravindra for 75 off 87 balls. 

Kuldeep then got the wicket of New Zealand captain Tom Lathan shortly thereafter but Mitchell soldiered on. He eventually scored his fifth ODI century.

Shami, into the side for Shardul Thakur, was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

