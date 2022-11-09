Mitchell fifty takes New Zealand to 152/4 in first innings of first semi-final of T20 World Cup

Daryl Mitchell's fifty in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup helped New Zealand put up a middling total of 152 for four on a slightly slower Sydney pitch after opting to bat first.

Pakistan started with the ball well as they got rid of both the openers inside the powerplay (38/2).

Pakistan introduced their spinners straightaway after the end of the powerplay and it worked for them. Mohammad Nawaz got the better of Glenn Phillips and New Zealand were under the pump at 49 for three at the end of eight overs.

Kane Williamson (46 off 42) went about run-a-ball while Daryl Mitchell batted positively in the partnership of 68 off 8.2 overs before a Shaheen Shah Afridi cutter disturbed his timber.

It was Mitchell's third fifty in T20Is and his second in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Mitchell was unbeaten on 53 off 35 balls. Pakistan did well to restrict New Zealand to 46 off the last five despite having set batters in the middle.

No Pakistan bowler went for more than 8.25 runs per over. Shaheen picked up two wickets for just 24 runs.