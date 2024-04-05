From 'mistaken identity' to 'miracle' man: The story of Punjab's chase hero Shashank

Punjab Kings registered a memorable win over the Gujarat Titans in a dramatic finish at the 2024 Indian Premier League on Thursday, thanks largely to the heroics of their uncapped Indian player, Shashank Singh. Chasing a challenging 200-run score in Ahmedabad, Shashank put out a sensational performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 61 off just 29 deliveries to secure a much-needed win for the Kings.

Tensions mounted in the auction room on December 19 when Mallika Sagar, the auctioneer, finalised the bidding process for Chhattisgarh's Shashank. Little did she know that it would spark confusion among the PBKS owners, Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta, who argued that they had confused the player with another cricketer of the same name. Mallika, naturally, questioned their sudden change of heart.

"Was it a wrong name? You don't want the player?" Mallika's inquired, prompting a hesitant response from the PBKS camp. It appeared that there had been a mix-up involving Shashank Singh, leaving the owners in a precarious position. After speculations spiralled on social media over whether the PBKS had signed the wrong Shashank, the franchise itself stepped forward to dispel any doubts.

Setting the record straight, PBKS clarified that Shashank Singh had always been a target for their squad. Shashank, too, had reacted to the post from PBKS on X, formerly Twitter, insisting that he now looked forward to joining the side.

And so, in a poetic way, his innings in the game against GT was a true 'Shashank Redemption'.

Shashank emerged as the hero for PBKS in the run-chase after the side endured a poor start to the run-chase. The side lost its first wicket for just 13 when Shikhar Dhawan (1) was castled by Umesh Yadav, and then lost another wicket in powerplay when Noor Ahmad dismissed the dangerous-looking Jonny Bairstow for 22. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was reeling at 111/5 when Shashank took charge of the chase.

With two boundaries and a towering six against Umesh, Shashank plundered 17 runs in the 11th over, igniting hope for the PBKS supporters. Despite the loss of partners at the other end, he continued to wield his bat with authority, finding the boundary ropes and clearing the fence with ease.

He was brilliantly supported by another uncapped batter, Ashutosh Sharma, who played a bright 31-run cameo off just 17 deliveries. His hitting further took PBKS near the total, but the batter was dismissed off the first delivery of the final over, bringing the pressure back on the PBKS.

With the game hanging in the balance, Shashank, who had reached his fifty off just 25 deliveries, held his nerve to seal the win for PBKS with a four as he returned to the strike.

Throughout his innings, Shashank played the balls on their merits, not attempting extravagant shots or premeditating a particular stroke. He was named the player of the match and thanked the PBKS support staff for showing faith in him.

"I couldn't get much matches before, last to last year for SRH but the management, the coaching staff here has really backed me and I was very confident," Shashank said.