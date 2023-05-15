A missed opportunity for Rony

In the last match, we did not start well with our batting but we had a chance to end the innings well.

If we could have done that, instead of 274, we could have scored over 300 and our bowlers might not have had to face so many challenges.

Rony Talukdar missed the chance to make the most of his opportunity with the bat and he will return home with a sense of dissatisfaction.

If he watches the video of his dismissal, he might be irate with himself.

I hope Rony gets another opportunity in the future and makes proper use of it.



Had we lost Tamim early in the innings, we might have been in danger.

For this reason, it would be inappropriate to question his strike rate in this match.

To be honest Tamim's strike rate was quite satisfactory in the last match at least.

In this format, one has to play long innings from the top.

Apart from Tamim, all our other batters have a propensity to be overly aggressive.

Good form can often make a young player over-aggressive without him realising it.

That's why we didn't get big individual scores from the middle-order despite having opportunities in the last match and we also didn't get a partnership worth mentioning.

Considering our last four batters, we needed more controlled batting from the top order.

Then we would not have to face the failure of losing the last four wickets cheaply or not be able to bat for the full 50 overs.

We have to think about these things and ensure batters behave more responsibly because this is the only solution.

Whether we won this match or Ireland lost it is debatable.

Because the control of the match was in their hands until the end.

But we had the last laugh due to some loss of their composure and because of our calculated bowling.

Needless to say, it was a very brave decision to bring Najmul Hossain Shanto in to bowl at a difficult time.

If it didn't work, Tamim would have to take full responsibility.

Such challenging decisions must be made by an aspiring captain, where both praise and criticism is likely.

But Shanto's bowling must be praised.

Mustafizur Rahman's bowling was a big achievement in this match.

Today's performance was surprising given his recent form.

We know these conditions are not ideal for him.

I don't remember ever seeing him bowl so well in such adverse conditions.

Mustafiz's bowling is all about the aggressive attitude that a fast bowler has, along with the urge to overwhelm the opposition batsmen with pace and skill.

He was not dependent on slower balls or cutters in the last match at all.

I hope we will see Mustafiz like this in the days to come.



I thought Mrittunjoy Chowdhury would get some swing, but it didn't happen.

There is no doubt about his talent but Mrittunjoy must have felt that he needs to work harder if he wants to succeed at this stage.

His pace must have caught everyone's attention.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was active in not giving away runs from the start.

He restricted himself to maintaining a wicket-to-wicket line without turning the ball too much and occasionally getting outside off and bowling flat technique.

Due to his controlled bowling, no batter got a chance to get on top of him.

Miraz may have to resort to this strategy in adverse conditions.



Ebadot Hossain is improving day by day.

Now he can bowl with more control if he wants.

Speed and control are his main weapons.

Although he is a bit expensive at times for his over-aggressive mentality, he is a wicket-taking bowler for the same reason.

The captain will surely not want to change this mindset.

Hasan Mahmud's sympathy for the dismissed batters and subsequent subdued celebrations, alone, should give him a special 'Fair Play Award' by the ICC.

Such behaviour can be exemplary for all and not just in cricket but in all fields.

The highly sensitive, inexperienced and young bowler has already become the captain's right-hand man.

This rare ability to hold his own under pressure along with skill will surely take him far.

To be fair, we won the last match from positions where we could have lost it and everyone contributed in the victory.

Rony at deep mid-wicket, Mrittunjoy-Litton Das at short third man, and even Yasir Ali Rabbi, who was not in the team, took great catches.

Besides that, there is batting and bowling.

Such small but important performances under pressure play an important role in the development of interpersonal relationships and also provide a clear understanding of the character traits and mental abilities of the players, which makes the coach's job easier.

Above all, it is necessary to think about how bravely the late middle-order batters can play with a weak tail in the team.

For this, a bowler who can bat in the last four is needed.

Hopefully, the selectors and team management will try to resolve this issue before the next series.

Apart from this, it is very important to take necessary measures to improve the batting quality of the rest of the tail.