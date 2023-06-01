Mishu Biswas to participate in Ironman World Championship 2023

01 June, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:14 pm

Mishu Biswas to participate in Ironman World Championship 2023

Mishu Biswas to participate in Ironman World Championship 2023

Mishu Biswas - Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch, DMP - has got been selected to participate in the World Championship 2023 in September this year. The tournament will take place in France.

Ironman competition is one of the series of long-distance triathlon races, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order.

The Ironman World Championship features winners of Ironman competitions from all parts of the world.

Mishu got the opportunity to compete in the World Championship and represent Bangladesh there on the basis of his performance in Ironman Malaysia last year. And he got the good news after successfully completing Ironman Brazil last week. 

He was the only Bangladeshi in Ironman Brazil as well. He completed the 226.3 km distance in just 12 hours and 11 minutes.

He took 1 hour 37 minutes to complete the 3.8 km swim, completed the 180.2 km cycle in 6 hours 20 minutes, and completed the 42.2 km marathon in just 3 hours 49 minutes.

Earlier, he successfully completed Ironman Malaysia held in Malaysia last year in 13 hours 19 minutes and Ironman Turkey 70.3 held in Turkey in 6 hours 35 minutes.

He became the first civil servant to cross the Bengal Channel in 2020.

Mishu has also participated in over half a hundred half-marathons including the Bangabandhu Marathon, Singapore and Thailand Half Marathons.

