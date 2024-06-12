Mishu Biswas among three Bangladeshis completing Ironman Philippines

Sports

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:34 pm

He successfully completed the Ironman Philippines, held in Malaysia, in 14 hours and 37 minutes. He completed the 3.8 km swim in 1 hour and 41 minutes, the 180.2 km bike ride in 7 hours and 2 minutes, and the 42.2 km marathon in 5 hours and 35 minutes.

Mishu Biswas, an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bangladesh Police, has represented the country in the Ironman Philippines competition. He was among three Bangladeshis who participated and completed the event.

He successfully completed the Ironman Philippines, held in Malaysia, in 14 hours and 37 minutes.

He completed the 3.8 km swim in 1 hour and 41 minutes, the 180.2 km bike ride in 7 hours and 2 minutes, and the 42.2 km marathon in 5 hours and 35 minutes.

This marks Mishu Biswas's fifth full Ironman competition.

He has previously participated in the Ironman World Championship, Ironman Brazil, Ironman Malaysia twice, and Ironman 70.3 competitions, achieving notable success.

Additionally, in 2020, he swam across the Bangla Channel. Mishu has also participated in the Bangabandhu Marathon and half-marathons in Singapore and Thailand.

Apart from Mishu, Arifur Rahman completed the task in 11 hours and 32 minutes while Mohammad Shamsuzzaman finished in 12 hours and 20 minutes.

The Ironman event is regarded as one of the toughest one-day sporting events globally. Participants must complete a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km bike ride, and then a 42.2 km marathon. Those who finish these disciplines, covering a total distance of 226.3 km, within 17 hours receive the Ironman medal.

