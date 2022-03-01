Mirpur stadium to be at full capacity again for T20Is against Afghanistan

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:27 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After hosting many matches behind closed doors or with 25 or 50 percent capacity, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will finally let in a 100 percent capacity crowd when Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the T20I series. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Tanvir Ahmed Titu, chairman of the media wing of the BCB.

Four thousand spectators were allowed in the first ODI in Chattogram and due to the increasing interest, the BCB let in 10 thousand spectators in the second and third ODI.

"There is no objection from the government. The Covid positivity has also dropped. We think it's the ideal time to see a full house. The tickets will be on sale from tomorrow and the spectators can buy them on Thursday as well," Titu said.

"They have to bring Covid vaccination certificates. Wearing masks is necessary. We will be very careful and ensure health safety," he added.

Tickets for the T20I series in Mirpur will be available from Wednesday. The maximum price of tickets is BDT 1000 (Grand Stand). To watch the match from the VIP stand, spectators have to pay BDT 500.

Clubhouse tickets will cost  BDT 300. Tickets for the North/Sound stand and eastern stand will cost BDT 150 and 100 respectively.

The tickets will be sold from 9 am to 6 pm local time on match days and previous days of the match at Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.

