Mirpur to host all the DPL super league matches

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 01:22 pm

The Super League stage will begin on June 19 and continue till June 25. Three matches will take place every day with two reserve days in between. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the fixtures of the Super League stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.

The six teams progressing to the Super League stage are Prime Bank Cricket Club, Abahani Ltd, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

All the matches will be held at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The Super League stage will begin on June 19 and continue till June 25. Three matches will take place every day with two reserve days in between. 

All the matches will be telecast live on T-Sports and Gazi TV.

