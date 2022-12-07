Miraz's Midas Touch: Bangladesh all-rounder becomes 2nd batter in ODIs to smash century at no. 8

Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued his rich vein of form as he pummeled the Indian bowling line-up once again after his heroics a couple of nights ago. Bangladesh were tottering at 69 for six at one stage but Miraz once again proved to be the saviour with a scintillating maiden ODI hundred.

He found an ally in the experienced Mahmudullah (77) and they together stitched a magnificent partnership of 148 for the seventh wicket to bail the hosts out of trouble. The partnership of 148 was Bangladesh's highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs against India.

It was also the highest seventh wicket stand in ODIs against India and overall the fourth-highest in ODI history. Interestingly, the second-highest stand also involved Miraz. Afif Hossain and Miraz added 174 against Afghanistan in Chattogram in February to pull off a heist.

It was Miraz's maiden hundred in ODIs and also in List A cricket. The 81* he scored against Afghanistan in Chattogram was his highest ODI knock prior to this match. Miraz became the second batter in ODI history after Ireland's Simi Singh to score a hundred at number eight or lower.