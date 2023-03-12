Miraz's career-best bowling helps Tigers bundle England for 117

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's career-best bowling helped Tigers bundle England for 117 in the second T20I at Mirpur. This is England's lowest total in T20Is after batting full 20 overs.

Returning to the playing XI replacing Shamim Hossain, Miraz picked up four wickets for only 12 runs surpassing his previous best of 3/17.

The offspinner picked up the wickets of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Chris Jordan to literally destroy the world champions' batting lineup. But it wasn't Miraz who began the wicket fest.

Dawid Malan departed in the third over becoming Taskin Ahmed's first victim. Hasan Mahmud took a sensible catch at the boundary line.

Moeen Ali was promoted to number three and he survived a scare in his second delivery.

Musfatizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed kept things tight at the beginning. They gave away only 29 runs in the first four overs. Taskin bowled three straight overs in his first spell conceding only 19 runs and picked up the important wicket of Malan.

England were 50 for one after six overs. And it was all Bangladesh bowlers after that. England managed to add only 13 more runs in the next four overs and lost three more wickets.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan brought himself into the attack in the seventh over and sent well-set Phil Salt back to the pavilion in his very first over through a caught and bowled. Salt bagged 25 off 19 before departing.

Hasan Mahmud came in to bowl the next over and he uprooted Jos Buttler's stumps with a beautiful yorker. England were reduced to 56 for three after eight overs.

Miraz joined the party and he picked up Moeen Ali to reduce England to 57 for four in the ninth over.

Shanto was a surprise inclusion in the bowling attack. He bowled the 12th over and gave away nine runs.

Duckett and Sam Curran built a 34-run partnership. Miraz broke that by sending Curran back to the pavilion as he was stumped trying to charge down the wicket in the 14th over. Woakes was dismissed in the very same over in the very same style. Miraz gave only one run in that over picking up two wickets to hurt England's pursuit of putting up a decent total on the board.

After 15 overs, England were 95 for six and were scoring less than six runs per over.

They eventually managed to score 117 losing all wickets thanks to debutant Rehan Ahmed's useful 11-run innings.

Apart from Miraz, four bowlers - Taskin, Shakib, Mustafiz, and Hasan Mahmud - picked up a wicket each.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in and will be looking to seal the series today.