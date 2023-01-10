Miraz stars with bat and ball as fortune turns for Barishal

Shakib Al Hasan returned as Fortune Barishal captain to change their fortune as they beat Rangpur Riders by six wickets to register their first win in the ongoing BPL. They chased down a decent 159 set up by Rangpur with four deliveries to spare.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who starred in Bangladesh's last white-ball series, starred with both bat and ball and was rightly named the player of the match. Miraz was the team's best bowler with two for 21. Later he was promoted to number four as captain Shakib opted to stay back.

Miraz added 84 with Ibrahim Zadran (52 off 41) and contributed 43 off just 29 with the help of five fours. Foreign recruits Karim Janat (21* off 14) and Iftekhar Ahmed (25* off 18) performed the last rites.

Earlier, Rangpur rode on Shoaib Malik's fifty and Rony Talukder's enterprising 40 off 28 to get to 158. Apart from Miraz, Chaturanga de Silva got two wickets while Shakib, Ebadot Hossain and Janat picked up one each.

Miraz once again stated that he prefers batting at the top of the order. "We did very well because the wicket was very good. I tried to bowl in the good areas. I love to bat in the top-order all the time. I enjoy batting a lot," said the all-rounder while collecting the award.

158 was a decent total but the teams batting first are yet to win a day game in the BPL. Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan thought they were 10-15 runs short.

"Shoaib [Malik] batted well but we could not give them the required support, we were 10-15 short. The wicket played better in the 2nd innings. We did not get the breakthroughs in the middle overs which cost us the game."

Shakib opined that not wanting to do anything extravagant and sticking to the basics was key to their success. The all-rounder praised Zadran for his timely knock as well.

"We did not take unnecessary challenges with the bat. Important to build partnerships and Miraz and Ibrahim did that perfectly. Because of the combination we did not play Ibrahim in the first game but there was never a doubt about his ability and we have seen him do well for Afghanistan. Happy for him," Shakib stated.