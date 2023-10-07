Miraz, Shanto, Shakib shine as Bangladesh cruise to commanding win over Afghanistan

Bangladesh won their opening game in the World Cup for the third time in a row as they defeated familiar opponents Afghanistan by six wickets. In the 2015 World Cup, they beat the same opposition in their opener and in the 2019 tournament, they pipped South Africa.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared six wickets between them to rattle the Afghanistan batters after asking them to bat first and despite early stutters, Bangladesh managed to get home with 15.2 overs in hand on a pitch that got trickier with time.

Miraz starred with the bat after a three-for with the ball and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto racked up a half-century as well on his World Cup debut.

Chasing a moderate 157, Bangladesh lost both their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das very early in the innings but Miraz, in at three, and Shanto calmed the nerves in the dressing room.

Miraz got a few lifelines but looked very confident against the Afghanistan spinners, Rashid Khan in particular, and the medium pacers. The right-hander was very strong through the covers, hitting two boundaries and also pulled one off Fazalhaq Farooqi for four.

He could have been dismissed after his fifty but third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled an lbw decision in favour of him.

Shanto started slow but showed intent after Miraz's fifty. A very strong puller of the ball, Shanto dispatched a Rashid Khan short ball in the 28th over to get a move-on.

A moment of brilliance from Rahmat Shah on the field saw Miraz getting dismissed for 57 off 73 after an almost match-sealing 97 for the third wicket with Shanto.

Shakib hit a couple of good shots but toe-ended one to fine-leg as Bangladesh closed in on the win. Shanto, who hit the match-winning runs, was unbeaten on 59 off 83.

Earlier, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got off to a fantastic start as both of them looked in imperious touch before Shakib, the wily left-arm spinner, provided the breakthrough as he got rid of Ibrahim (22 off 25) in the ninth over.

Rahmat Shah looked good but straight after the first drinks break, Shakib again broke the partnership. Just like Ibrahim, Rahmat top-edged a sweep and got himself dismissed as Litton Das took an easy catch.

The spin duo of Shakib and Miraz tried to put pressure on Gurbaz and Hashmatullah Shahidi. Shahidi was tied down by Miraz and in an attempt to break the shackles, the Afghanistan captain played an aerial shot and Towhid Hridoy took a comfortable catch. Shahidi made a torturous 18 off 38.

Mustafizur Rahman got the much-needed scalp of Gurbaz right after Shahidi's wicket. Gurbaz (47 off 62) was anchoring Afghanistan's innings from the beginning and could have been dangerous but a brilliant running catch from Tanzid Hasan stopped his progress.

It was a turning point as Bangladesh bowled two wicket maidens to gain complete control.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam struggled for rhythm early on because of the sandiness of the ground but returned to pick up the crucial wickets to halt Afghanistan's progress.

Bangladesh wrapped things up quickly as Afghanistan lost their last four wickets for just six runs and got bundled out for 156.