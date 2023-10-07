Miraz, Shanto always hungry to do well for the team: Shakib

Sports

BSS
07 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
07 October, 2023

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan praised Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto, the two youngsters who alongside the captain, played a vital role in the side's six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their first game of the World Cup at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today.

Miraz came up with a Shakib-like all-round performance, hitting a match-winning 57 to go with his three wickets for 25 runs, while Shanto continued his rich vein of form with 59 not out.

"Miraz and Shanto are our inform players and the good thing is that they are always confident and want to do well for the team," Shakib said after the match.

While the duo's performance was standout, Shakib himself claimed 3-30, which was more vital in terms of the match scenario as he strangled the Afghan openers after they started well and looked dangerous at some point.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, both found Bangladesh pacers to their likings as they played their shots at will. Shakib got into action with the wicket of Zadran and spread the belief to other bowlers that they could hit back from their ordinary performance. And they bounced back, forcing Afghanistan to lose wickets at clusters. 

"We didn't get the start we wanted, everyone believed once we get a wicket, we could get more (quickly). It wasn't easy but I am very happy with the way we bowled. We have been training really hard in the last few days and we didn't want to make any excuse that the ground isn't ideal and we talked about that in the dressing room (that we have to adjust and play well despite the conditions)," Shakib added.

"I am happy to contribute with my bowling, as I said all our five bowlers chipped in, they contributed, spinners played a bigger role but it's a long tournament, I am sure fast bowlers will contribute more," he said.

