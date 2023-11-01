Miraz says Bangladesh batters to blame for World Cup flop

Sports

AFP
01 November, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 12:08 am

Miraz says Bangladesh batters to blame for World Cup flop

Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat by Pakistan.

Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Tuesday blamed his team's batsmen for their World Cup flop, claiming "they should have taken more responsibility".

Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat by Pakistan.

It left the Tigers with one win and six losses.

"The main problem is in our batting and batters should have taken more responsibilities in the tournament," said Miraz.

At the World Cup, Bangladesh's highest total was just 256 against India.

On Tuesday, Mahmudullah top-scored with 56 and put on a fourth wicket stand of 79 with Liton Das who scored 45.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with 43 and Miraz 25.

Mahmadullah, 37, is his country's top run scorer with 274 and has hit team's only century -- 111 against South Africa.

Pakistan chased down the total on Tuesday with 105 balls to spare as Fakhar Zaman hit 81 and Abdullah Shafique scored 68 in an opening stand of 128.

"We needed early wickets but they never came and since our total was not big their openers played with freedom and there was no pressure on them," said Miraz who took all three Pakistan wickets to fall.

The defeat also means that Bangladesh may not qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy where only the top seven teams at the World Cup plus hosts Pakistan will go through.

"Every defeat hurts and if we do not play in the Champions Trophy it will hurt us as well as Bangladesh fans," said Miraz.

Bangladesh still have two games left to play at the World Cup to complete the group stage --  against Sri Lanka (November 6 in New Delhi) and Australia (November 11 in Pune).

Miraz said there was gloom in Bangladesh's dressing room.

"Everyone is sad in the dressing room. Luck did not favour us because you also need luck and that did not come our way at various stages."

