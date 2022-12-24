Miraz, Litton give Bangladesh outside chance to win Mirpur Test after topsy-turvy day

India's pursuit of 145 runs in the last innings of the Dhaka Test proved to be a challenging task as they lost four wickets for just 37 runs on Saturday evening. With six wickets still in hand, India now needs another 100 runs to reach the target.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, the most experienced batters of India's setup, have been among the big losses for the Indian batting line-up.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has tested India's top-order batters with his superb spin bowling and has been largely victorious, claiming three out of the four wickets lost by India in their second innings so far, conceding only 12 runs.

Earlier, Litton Das and Zakir Hasan hit half-centuries as Bangladesh set a 145-run target for India to win the second and final Test here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Litton hit 73 while Zakir made 51, helping Bangladesh to put up 231 in their second innings before being all out 55 minutes after the tea session on day three.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India with 3-68 while pacer Mohammed Siraj and offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets apiece. Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each.

Litton however was key in helping Bangladesh set a target closer to 150 which looked unlikely when his side was reduced to 113-6, despite Zakir's fighting half-century in his only second Test.

Bangladesh indeed added 118 runs for the rest of the four wickets as Liton shared 46 and 60 runs with Nurul Hasan Sohan and Taskin Ahmed for the seventh and eighth wicket partnership.

But Bangladesh's top-order batting was extremely disappointing as they played rash shots once again to script their own downfall.

After resuming at seven without loss, Bangladesh had a disastrous start to the day when offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave India first breakthrough in just the second over of the day, trapping opener Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before for 5.

Mominul Haque, the highest scorer of Bangladesh in the first innings, then edged pacer Mohammed Siraj delivery behind the wicket for just 5.

But India got the big success of the day, when Jaydev Unadkat baffled Shakib Al Hasan (13) with a slower, leaving Bangladesh at 51-3.

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his bad form and struggled against left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who finally had him lbw on 9 on the stroke of lunch.

Zakir, playing his only second Test, remained calm under pressure and brought up his fifty off 129 balls, with a lovely straight-drive against Umesh Yadav for three runs.

But Umesh laughed the last as he undid the young opener with a short-pitched delivery. Zakir struck five fours in his 135-ball knock.

Before his dismissal, Zakir helped the side take the lead. However India raised the prospect of limiting the lead to smaller but Liton dented the hopes and kept Bangladesh going.

To make the matter worse, India dropped Litton twice on 16 and 49 and on both occasions, Virat Kohli was the fielder as he put down the catches off Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling.

Kohli also shelled the catch of Nurul Hasan Sohan on 27 off the bowling of Axar.

Axar Patel had Sohan stumped for 31 to break the partnership before Taskin and Liton again resisted.

Siraj then came back to move one slightly to scatter the wicket of Liton as Bangladesh's ambition to set a 200 plus run target was dashed. Litton's 98 ball-73 was studded by seven fours.

Still Taskin tried hard and played some lusty shots, much to the despair of India.

But India kept coming back to limit the target to less than 150 runs.