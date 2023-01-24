Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for his brilliant performance in 2022. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the best teams of 2022 on Tuesday.

Miraz emerged as one of the most consistent all-rounders in ODI cricket in 2022, with some brilliant displays.

"With his bowling as effective as ever, Miraz developed his batting further, often bailing Bangladesh out of some tough situations," ICC mentioned in their media release.

He picked up 24 wickets in 15 games at an average of 28.20 with a best performance of 4/29. He also scored 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty.

Pakistan's Babar Azam is named as the captain of the team. He is the only Pakistani in the side while Australia, West Indies, India, New Zealand each have two players from their respective countries. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe have also been included in the eleven.

Recently, Miraz was rewarded for his good form with bat and ball in all formats by being given a central contract in all formats by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The all-rounder has been in excellent form in recent times as he helped Bangladesh to a memorable ODI series win against India and was the player of the series there.

He continued his exploits with the ball in the Test series against India where Bangladesh lost 2-0 but fought hard in both games.

In T20Is, Miraz has had success with the ball in recent times and has been promoted as an opener at times to mild success.