Miraz happy with preparation as Bangladesh travel to England for series against Ireland

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes their short training in Sylhet would be beneficial to thrive in English conditions where they will face off against Ireland for a three-match ODI series.

The Tigers though beat Ireland at home in three-match series by 2-0 with quite ease, things believed not to be easier in English conditions.

Moreover, Ireland needs to whitewash Bangladesh in the series to qualify for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India directly. So they will naturally want a condition that won't play to Bangladesh's strength.

The series will be held in England's Chelmsford, the ground of Essex Cricket Club as the weather back in Ireland will remain inclement.

"We've been in good rhythm after winning some ODI series. We are going to England after a quite long time, so what is important is to cope with the condition as early as it is possible," Miraz said ahead of leaving the country for England with the Bangladesh team.

The Bangladesh team in fact left the country in two groups. One-half of the team boarded the first flight to London at 1.40 am and the second half of the team's contingent left in the morning today (Monday).

"The preparation that we took for our upcoming mission was excellent. The Sylhet wicket gave us some idea about English wickets. Everyone is in very good shape. We are leaving for Ireland with time in hand, so we can take our preparation over there as well," Miraz added.

Litton Das, who had to return prematurely from IPL due to a family emergency, is expected to join the team on 2 May. Mustafizur Rahman also is expected to leave the Delhi Capitals camp on the same day to reunite with the Tigers in England.

But ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in the United States with his family, is expected to join the side ahead of their only practice game, slated for May 5.

Bangladesh's series opening game is on May 9 while the second and third matches are scheduled on May 12 and 14, respectively.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.