Miraz glad to join forces with captain Shakib in Afghanistan drubbing

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said he had enjoyed the input of veteran skipper Shakib Al Hasan as both spinners struck in the Tigers' six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their World Cup opener.

Shakib, in his fifth World Cup, made the early breakthroughs in a return of 3-30. Miraz followed up with 3-25 as Afghanistan were dismissed for just 156.

Miraz, in a player-of-the-match performance, then made 57 as Bangladesh eased to a target of 157 with more than 15 overs to spare in Dharamsala.

"From the start (Afghanistan were 83-1) we didn't expect that," said Miraz. "Shakib and I did very well. And the first few balls, we got a little bit of turn.

"And after that information was passed on by Shakib that the ball was turning. So, if you bowl on the right track, it might be good for a spinner and obviously for the pace bowlers also. So, we just discuss and think about like how to bowl in these conditions."

If it was the spinners who shone for Bangladesh, the seamers recovered well after some uncertain early overs.

"The way the bowlers bowled was really well," said Miraz, 25.

"From the start, our fast bowlers didn't bowl well, but they came back strongly."

As for his batting, he said: "I always play at number eight so it was a great opportunity to bat in the top order...it's a great moment for me to perform."

Najmul Hossain Shanto was top scorer for Bangladesh with 59 not out.

"Miraz, Shanto...these are our in-form players -- they are always confident and want to do well for the team," said Shakib.

The state of the outfield caused concern, with Bangladesh coach Jonathan Trott saying Mujeeb Ur Rahman was fortunate to escape without a serious injury after his left knee went into a sandy surface while diving.

Trott, who stressed he was not blaming the outfield for Afghanistan's defeat, said he did not feel qualified to "make an assessment" on whether the ground was fit to stage World Cup matches.

But the former England batsman added: "You've got players unsure of whether they can dive."

"And when you've got players worried about getting injured...we are lucky Mujeeb hasn't got a serious knee injury towards the end."

Miraz accepted the outfield was "a little heavy", adding: "The ball wasn't travelling a lot. But you can't blame the outfield...you have to perform in every situation."