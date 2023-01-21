Miraz gets all-format central contract from the BCB

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 05:01 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been rewarded for his good form with bat and ball in all formats by being given a central contract in all formats by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB gave its annual list of players with central contracts on Saturday where Miraz, who was previously in the Test and ODI list, also got included in the list of T20I players. 

The all-rounder has been in excellent form in recent times as he helped Bangladesh to a memorable ODI series win against India and was the player of the series there.

He continued his exploits with the ball in the Test series against India where Bangladesh lost 2-0 but fought hard in both games.

In T20Is, Miraz has had success with the ball in recent times and has been promoted as an opener at times to mild success. 

Other players with contracts in all formats included wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. 

 

 

The full list of players with central contracts

Players with all-format central contracts - Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

 

Players with Test and ODI central contracts - Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim

 

Players with Test and T20I central contracts - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan

 

Players with ODI and T20I central contracts - Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

 

Players with central contracts in Tests - Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

 

Players with central contracts in ODIs - Mahmudullah 

Players with central contracts in T20Is - Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

