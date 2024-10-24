Miraz falls short of hundred as Bangladesh set South Africa 106-run target

Sports

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 11:00 am

Related News

Miraz falls short of hundred as Bangladesh set South Africa 106-run target

It took South Africa only 29 deliveries to clean up the tail on Day 4, with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder wasting no time in claiming the final three wickets.

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 11:00 am
Miraz falls short of hundred as Bangladesh set South Africa 106-run target

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell just three runs short of what would have been his second Test century as the Tigers were bowled out for 307 after 89.5 overs in their second innings on the fourth morning of the first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

It took South Africa only 29 deliveries to clean up the tail on Day 4, with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder wasting no time in claiming the final three wickets. Starting with a new ball under overcast skies, Rabada trapped Nayeem (16 off 29) lbw with just the third delivery of the morning.

Two overs later, South African pacer Wiaan Mulder had left-hander Taijul Islam edge one to the slip cordon. Taijul managed seven runs from as many balls before departing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miraz, who had kept Bangladesh in the contest with a gritty 191-ball 97, was the last to fall, guiding a Rabada delivery to slip. Rabada secured his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with figures of six for 46 in 17.5 overs.

Top News

BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

1h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos