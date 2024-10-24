Miraz falls short of hundred as Bangladesh set South Africa 106-run target

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell just three runs short of what would have been his second Test century as the Tigers were bowled out for 307 after 89.5 overs in their second innings on the fourth morning of the first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

It took South Africa only 29 deliveries to clean up the tail on Day 4, with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder wasting no time in claiming the final three wickets. Starting with a new ball under overcast skies, Rabada trapped Nayeem (16 off 29) lbw with just the third delivery of the morning.

Two overs later, South African pacer Wiaan Mulder had left-hander Taijul Islam edge one to the slip cordon. Taijul managed seven runs from as many balls before departing.

Miraz, who had kept Bangladesh in the contest with a gritty 191-ball 97, was the last to fall, guiding a Rabada delivery to slip. Rabada secured his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with figures of six for 46 in 17.5 overs.