Miraz the captain for Tigers as Sri Lanka win toss and bat in World Cup warm-up

Bangladesh are being led by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz in their first warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Guwahati and are bowling first.

There are rumours that regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan has picked up a knock during the training session although nothing has been made official yet.

Batter and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman also sit out.

It's hot and humid conditions in India and the pitch looks a good one to bat on despite having a covering of grass.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said: "We will bat first, looks like a good pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers in the evening. We had a really great Asia Cup, unfortunate about the final. I was personally looking for more runs, but I'm sure everybody will deliver in this tournament. We are going in with seven batters, will use an extra batter today."

Bangladesh's stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the other hand was happy to bowl first: "We wouldn't have batted first. We have prepared for a couple of months and it has been a good opportunity for the players playing the World Cup. We have a few changes today, lots of guys are resting."

Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka