Miraz and Taskin return to Bangladesh’s T20I squad

Sports

BSS
30 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:21 pm

Related News

Miraz and Taskin return to Bangladesh’s T20I squad

The first of two T20Is will be held in Windsor Park in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third and final match is in Guyana on July 7.

BSS
30 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:21 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz were called up to the Bangladesh T20I squad for the three-match series against the West Indies which kicks off in Dominica on July 2.

Miraz has not played a T20 international since December 2018 but has been a regular in Tests and ODIs for Bangladesh.

Taskin meanwhile, has made a full recovery from an injury sustained in South Africa in April this year and makes his return to international cricket.

The Bangladesh T20I squad originally named for the series, has been hit hard by injuries with pacer Shohidul Islam pulling out prior to the tour.

Batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury was forced to return home from Antigua with a back injury while allrounder Saifuddin was withdrawn as he is still short of optimal fitness for international cricket.

The first of two T20Is will be held in Windsor Park in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third and final match is in Guyana on July 7.

All of the matches will start at 11.30 PM as per Bangladesh Standard Time.   

Bangladesh earlier played two-match Test series against West Indies in which they were whitewashed following a seven-wicket and 10-wicket defeat.

After the T20I series, they will play a three-match ODI series.

Cricket

Mehidy Hasan Miraz / Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20I Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

7h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

10h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

11h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

1h | Videos
All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

2h | Videos
Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years