Miraz and Taskin return to Bangladesh’s T20I squad

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz were called up to the Bangladesh T20I squad for the three-match series against the West Indies which kicks off in Dominica on July 2.

Miraz has not played a T20 international since December 2018 but has been a regular in Tests and ODIs for Bangladesh.

Taskin meanwhile, has made a full recovery from an injury sustained in South Africa in April this year and makes his return to international cricket.

The Bangladesh T20I squad originally named for the series, has been hit hard by injuries with pacer Shohidul Islam pulling out prior to the tour.

Batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury was forced to return home from Antigua with a back injury while allrounder Saifuddin was withdrawn as he is still short of optimal fitness for international cricket.

The first of two T20Is will be held in Windsor Park in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third and final match is in Guyana on July 7.

All of the matches will start at 11.30 PM as per Bangladesh Standard Time.

Bangladesh earlier played two-match Test series against West Indies in which they were whitewashed following a seven-wicket and 10-wicket defeat.

After the T20I series, they will play a three-match ODI series.