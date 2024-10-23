Miraz and Jaker fight back to keep Bangladesh in the game

Mehedi Hasan Miraz (55*), alongside Jaker Ali (30*), formed an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 89 runs, steering Bangladesh to within one run of avoiding an innings defeat in the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur on Tuesday morning.

At lunch, Bangladesh stood at 201 for six, with the two batsmen blending caution with aggression. Miraz attacked from the outset, and Jaker soon followed his lead, yet both displayed a commendable level of temperament on a pitch that exhibited variable bounce.

This steady recovery was in sharp contrast to the start of the day when Bangladesh lost three quick wickets, facing the real threat of an innings defeat.

Kagiso Rabada removed Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy—Bangladesh's two overnight batsmen—in his second over of the morning, the fifth over of the innings. Both players, adding just two runs each, fell prey to Rabada, who became the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets.

Mahmudul succumbed while attempting a drive outside off-stump, only to edge it to the slips. Mushfiqur, meanwhile, left a significant gap between bat and pad, allowing an inswinging delivery to bowl him.

Starting the day at 101 for three, Bangladesh suddenly found themselves in deep trouble at 106 for five, trailing by 95 runs.

Liton Das was the next to depart, caught at slip off Keshav Maharaj for just seven.