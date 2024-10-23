Miraz and Jaker fight back to keep Bangladesh in the game

Sports

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 12:31 pm

Related News

Miraz and Jaker fight back to keep Bangladesh in the game

Miraz attacked from the outset, and Jaker soon followed his lead, yet both displayed a commendable level of temperament on a pitch that exhibited variable bounce.

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 12:31 pm
Miraz and Jaker fight back to keep Bangladesh in the game

Mehedi Hasan Miraz (55*), alongside Jaker Ali (30*), formed an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 89 runs, steering Bangladesh to within one run of avoiding an innings defeat in the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur on Tuesday morning.

At lunch, Bangladesh stood at 201 for six, with the two batsmen blending caution with aggression. Miraz attacked from the outset, and Jaker soon followed his lead, yet both displayed a commendable level of temperament on a pitch that exhibited variable bounce.

This steady recovery was in sharp contrast to the start of the day when Bangladesh lost three quick wickets, facing the real threat of an innings defeat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kagiso Rabada removed Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy—Bangladesh's two overnight batsmen—in his second over of the morning, the fifth over of the innings. Both players, adding just two runs each, fell prey to Rabada, who became the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets.

Mahmudul succumbed while attempting a drive outside off-stump, only to edge it to the slips. Mushfiqur, meanwhile, left a significant gap between bat and pad, allowing an inswinging delivery to bowl him.

Starting the day at 101 for three, Bangladesh suddenly found themselves in deep trouble at 106 for five, trailing by 95 runs.

Liton Das was the next to depart, caught at slip off Keshav Maharaj for just seven.

Top News

BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

11m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

26m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

11m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos