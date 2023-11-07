Miracle in Mumbai as Maxwell mayhem silences Afghanistan in World Cup blockbuster

Sports

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 10:58 pm

Related News

Miracle in Mumbai as Maxwell mayhem silences Afghanistan in World Cup blockbuster

Maxwell (201*) scripted the highest partnership for the 8th wicket in the history of ODIs. The all-rounder battled severe cramps and at one stage his running was restricted and he relied only on fours and sixes.

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 10:58 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai sparked a shocking batting collapse but Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest ODI knocks of all-time to pull off a heist against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Maxwell hit an incredible counterattacking double hundred, the only one while chasing in ODIs. 

Maxwell (201*) scripted the highest partnership for the 8th wicket in the history of ODIs. The all-rounder battled severe cramps and at one stage his running was restricted and he relied only on fours and sixes. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pat Cummins, on the other hand, played an outstandingly patient knock to provide Maxwell the much-needed support.

Pacer Naveen removed explosive batter Travis Head for 0(2) and shortly after trapping Mitchel Marsh LBW for 24(11) as Afghanistan kept things under control.

Joining forces with the on-song pacer, Omarzai then got rid of David Warner and Josh Inglis in consecutive deliveries as Australia were reduced to 49/4 in 8.2 overs. 

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran led the Afghanistan fight and helped them pile a stiff 291/5 on the board batting first. Zadran, who walked in to open the innings, returned unbeaten on 129(143), making him the first Afghanistan cricketer to slam a century in ODI World Cups. Apart from Zadran, Rashid Khan chipped in with an 18-ball 35*.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran gave Afghanistan a decent start after they won the toss and opted to bat. The duo added 38 for the opening stand before Josh Hazlewood got rid of Gurbaz for 21(25). 

Zadran and Rahmat Shah then added 83 runs for the third wicket before Glenn Maxwell broke the stand. Shah fell for 30(44), and shortly after Mitchell Starc cleaned up Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for 26(43). Adam Zampa then provided Australia with another inroad in the 43rd over. Azmatullah Omarzai was caught by Glenn Maxwell for 22(18). Hazlewood then removed Mohammad Nabi for 12(10).

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Australia Cricket Team / Glenn Maxwell / ICC World Cup 2023 / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

13h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

13h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

13h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

2h | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

4h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

10h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

10h | Tech Talk