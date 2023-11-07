Miracle in Mumbai as Maxwell mayhem silences Afghanistan in World Cup blockbuster

Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai sparked a shocking batting collapse but Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest ODI knocks of all-time to pull off a heist against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Maxwell hit an incredible counterattacking double hundred, the only one while chasing in ODIs.

Maxwell (201*) scripted the highest partnership for the 8th wicket in the history of ODIs. The all-rounder battled severe cramps and at one stage his running was restricted and he relied only on fours and sixes.

Pat Cummins, on the other hand, played an outstandingly patient knock to provide Maxwell the much-needed support.

Pacer Naveen removed explosive batter Travis Head for 0(2) and shortly after trapping Mitchel Marsh LBW for 24(11) as Afghanistan kept things under control.

Joining forces with the on-song pacer, Omarzai then got rid of David Warner and Josh Inglis in consecutive deliveries as Australia were reduced to 49/4 in 8.2 overs.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran led the Afghanistan fight and helped them pile a stiff 291/5 on the board batting first. Zadran, who walked in to open the innings, returned unbeaten on 129(143), making him the first Afghanistan cricketer to slam a century in ODI World Cups. Apart from Zadran, Rashid Khan chipped in with an 18-ball 35*.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran gave Afghanistan a decent start after they won the toss and opted to bat. The duo added 38 for the opening stand before Josh Hazlewood got rid of Gurbaz for 21(25).

Zadran and Rahmat Shah then added 83 runs for the third wicket before Glenn Maxwell broke the stand. Shah fell for 30(44), and shortly after Mitchell Starc cleaned up Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for 26(43). Adam Zampa then provided Australia with another inroad in the 43rd over. Azmatullah Omarzai was caught by Glenn Maxwell for 22(18). Hazlewood then removed Mohammad Nabi for 12(10).