Minutes after breaking his fast Benzema scores hattrick to help Real Madrid beat Chelsea in UCL quarterfinal

Karim Benzema was fasting (could neither eat nor drink) for the whole day today as it is the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims all around the globe.

He broke his fast during the sunset, which was just 15 or so minutes ago before the kickoff of UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg tie against Chelsea.

Then Karim Benzema went on to score a magnificent hattrick, only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score a consecutive hattrick in Ucl, in just 46 minutes and led him team Real Madrid to a prolific win at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman also becomes the first player from his country to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign as he scored 11 goals in only 8 matches this season. Overall, this hattrick took Benzema's 2021-22 goal tally to 37 in 36 appearances in all competitions.

This was seen before with Paul Labile Pogba playing at a superlative level just after breaking fast last year and today Benzema was on another level as well.

The Los Blancos captain earlier confirmed that fasting during Ramadan does not impact his fitness level, but rather gives him a "wonderful feeling".