Ministry of Sports awards BDT 10 million to SAFF-winning women’s team

The Bangladesh women's football team has returned home after clinching the SAFF Championship title for the second consecutive time.

The team arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon and reached the BFF headquarters on an open-top bus around 7 pm.At the headquarters, the team, including Sabina, Rituparna, and Tahura, were welcomed by Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.

Speaking to the media, Asif Mahmud announced a prize of one crore taka for the women's team on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in recognition of their achievement. Before making the announcement, he presented a one crore taka cheque to Bangladesh's captain Sabina Khatun and head coach Peter Butler. Several BFF officials were also present during the event.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruk Ahmed also announced a reward for the women's football team. Expressing his delight during the lunch break on the third day of the Bangladesh-South Africa Test match in Chattogram, he said, "The BCB will be awarding them. I'm happy to be able to reward them. They've made us proud twice in a row."

In a statement later in the evening, the BCB announced a prize of 20 lakh taka for the women's team. After their championship win last year, the Nazmul Hassan Papon-led board had awarded Sabina, Sanjida, and the rest of the team a prize of 50 lakh taka.

On Wednesday at Kathmandu's Dashrath Stadium, Bangladesh defeated Nepal 2-1 in the final to claim the South Asian crown. In the title decider, Monika Chakma and Rituparna Chakma scored for Bangladesh. In the 2022 SAFF Championship, held at the same venue, Bangladesh also secured their first SAFF title by defeating Nepal.