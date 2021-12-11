Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to a thumping 9-wicket win in Ashes opener

Sports

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:08 pm

Related News

Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to a thumping 9-wicket win in Ashes opener

Resuming on 220 for two with the match still within their grasp, England lost their last eight wickets for 77 runs to be bowled out for 297 by lunch, leaving Australia needing only 20 runs to win.

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:08 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Nathan Lyon captured a long-awaited 400th Test victim and spun Australia to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday, with England losing eight wickets in a stunning morning collapse at the Gabba on day four.

Pat Cummins' team head to the day-night second Test in Adelaide with huge momentum and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after dominating England with the bat, ball and in the field.

The tourists, meanwhile, will be left to pore over their failings in Brisbane, with question marks hanging over their selections and tactics, and with few ready solutions for the batting woes ruthlessly exposed by Australia.

Cummins, in his first match as skipper, said he thought someone was smiling over him.

"A lot of things did go right, probably from the toss," he added.

"I thought it was a really complete performance. The bowlers did their thing on day one. I was really happy how everyone stuck to it. We turned up today and we were still ahead of the game."

Resuming on 220 for two with the match still within their grasp, England lost their last eight wickets for 77 runs to be bowled out for 297 by lunch, leaving Australia needing only 20 runs to win.

England paceman Ollie Robinson dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who stood in for the injured David Warner, for nine but Marcus Harris (nine not out) hit Mark Wood to the fence to wrap up the match.

England captain Joe Root was disappointed his side could not build on their positive end to day three.

"Frustration," he said. "We worked really hard to get ourselves back in the game last night. It's a shame that we just couldn't quite manage to get through that initial phase because it could have been very different."

Lyon, who finished with 4-91 for the second innings, had been stranded on 399 wickets since the series-deciding defeat to India in January at the same venue but wasted no time turning the contest on its head on Saturday.

In his second over, the shaven-headed 34-year-old deceived Dawid Malan (82) with a sharply-dipping ball that produced a bat-pad catch to Marnus Labuschagne in close.

That broke a crucial 162-run stand Malan had built with captain Joe Root on day three that had frustrated Australia's bowlers and stretched into a third session.

England promptly lost three wickets for 11 runs with a fired-up Cameron Green having Root caught for 89, the England skipper denied a maiden hundred in Australia yet again.

Lyon had Ollie Pope caught for four by Steve Smith at slip with a ball that exploded out of the Gabba pitch to catch the middle-order batsman's edge.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler combined for a 32-run partnership before Australia captain Pat Cummins intervened, squaring up Stokes with a short ball that sent an edge flying to Green in the gully.

Lyon nabbed his third wicket when Ollie Robinson top-edged an attempted reverse-sweep and then his fourth by bowling Mark Wood.

Green completed England's humiliation with his second wicket by having Chris Woakes caught behind for 16 to wrap up the innings.

Cricket

Ashes Test / Australia Cricket Team / Nathan Lyon / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

1h | Panorama
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

Now | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

16h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

17h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

20h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study