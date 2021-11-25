Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes

Sports

Reuters
25 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:36 pm

Related News

Milan sink Atletico to keep alive Champions League hopes

Milan arrived in Madrid rooted to the bottom of Group B with only one point and anything but a win against Atletico would have eliminated them from this season's competition.

Reuters
25 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:36 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A stunning header from substitute Junior Messias in the dying minutes handed AC Milan a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid and kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the last-16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Milan arrived in Madrid rooted to the bottom of Group B with only one point and anything but a win against Atletico would have eliminated them from this season's competition.

Wednesday's result means the race to see who will join group winners Liverpool in the next round will go down to the wire. Porto, who are on five points, as well as Milan and Atletico, who are tied on four points, will have to wait until the final round of fixtures to decide who will finish second, and progress to the last 16.

Milan will host Liverpool while Atletico will travel to Porto on Dec. 7 for the final Group B fixtures.

On a freezing night in Madrid, a packed crowd at the Metropolitano Stadium failed to spur on Atletico, who struggled to make any kind of impact against a Milan side who showed urgency and aggression.

Brazilian Messias, who has completed a remarkable journey from working as a delivery driver and playing amateur football before slowly climbing the ladder , broke the deadlock in the 87th minute with a spectacular header after latching on to a perfect cross from Franck Kessie.

"They studied us really well and our gameplan didn't work," Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann told reporters.

"The Champions League is very difficult and Milan were superior in every aspect. We have to work, to get better..."

Milan controlled the game from the beginning, despite manager Stefano Pioli springing a surprise by starting Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench after he scored two goals against Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Swedish striker came on in the second half and almost scored a second goal in stoppage time, appealing unsuccessfully for a penalty after being caught by keeper Jan Oblak when he was about to shoot.

Atletico will finish the group stage having won none of their three home games, after losing to Milan and Liverpool and drawing with Porto.

"The Champions League does not forgive," Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said.

"You only go through when you deserve to."

Football

AC Milan / atletico madrid / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?